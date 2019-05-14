Owner of chimp that bit off woman's finger is not to blame, court rules

A chimpanzee's monkeying around that led to a woman losing her finger is no fault of the farm where the animal lives, the Cape Town High Court said on Tuesday.

Kalu, the resident chimpanzee of Broadlands farm in Somerset West, bit off Juliana Cromhout's right index finger as she fed the primate figs in December 2013.

Cromhout, who was renting a room on the property, sued Broadlands owner Pat O'Neill and two others for R649,000 in damages.

She said she received no warning of the risks of coming close to Kalu and claimed that the chimp's enclosure was not properly fenced.