'Polygamy article is poisonous, insults our king,' says eSwatini government

It said the king "has declared in... Swaziland that men will from June 2019 be required to marry at least two or more wives or be jailed if they fail to do so".

Government spokesman Percy Simelane called the story "malicious" and "poisonous".

"His Majesty has not made any pronouncement to that effect as it has never been an issue raised," by the people, Simelane said.

He said the story was "not only an insult to the monarchy and the culture of eSwatini but a disgrace to journalism".

The government has demanded that the newspaper retract its story.

Simelane also called for members of the public on social media and journalists to be sensitive to the issue.

His comment comes after the article has gone viral on social media, with some men endorsing the “call” to marry more wives on the assumption that the Kingdom of eSwatini had a high supply of single women.

-Additional reporting Mandla Khoza