WATCH | Truck driver killed by rock 'attack' while driving near De Doorns

A truck driver was killed on the N1 near De Doorns in the Western Cape when a rock was allegedly thrown through his windshield on Sunday morning.

“The Time Link driver who sadly passed away in the early hours of [Sunday] morning - our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. A life taken too soon. A life taken at its peak,” the SA Long-Distance Truckers wrote on their Facebook page.

According to social media reports, the incident happened at around 5am. The truck crashed and was allegedly looted.

In a video of the incident circulating on social media, when the rock apparently hits the steering wheel, another person is seen resting on a bunk bed in the truck. It is unclear what happened to the second person.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE has reached out to the police for comment.

This is a developing story.