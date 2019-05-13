Designer of democratic SA flag dies

The man who unified South Africa has died.

Fred Brownell, designer of the democratic SA flag, died at his home in Pretoria on Friday evening at the age of 79.

"The name of Fred Brownell is one that is synonymous with the journey taken by this fledgling democracy in the role he played in designing and producing the flag of post-democratic SA," arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa said in a statement yesterday.

Brownell was SA's state herald from 1982 to 2002 and was responsible for approving the design and registration of coats of arms, badges and flags. He first started toying with a design for the new flag after former SA president FW de Klerk announced in Parliament on February 2 1990 that Nelson Mandela would be freed.

"As state herald, you have to look ahead. But every bright idea I had went straight into the wastepaper basket," Brownell said at the time.

About 7,000 proposed designs were submitted and eventually whittled down to six. Brownell's design was one of five presented to the committee and the cabinet.