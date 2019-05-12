Seven prisoners escape from police holding cells in Limpopo
Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt to recapture seven suspects who escaped from police holding cells.
Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the seven awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from the police holding cells in Modimolle on Saturday at about 8pm.
“It is alleged that these prisoners escaped during the routine service by the police … The circumstances around this escaping incident is the subject of the ongoing police investigations.”
The seven escapees are:
- Polano Ndebele;
- Thapelo Mello;
- Themba Ncube;
- Sello Rengane;
- Mpho Obvious Lesese;
- Kenneth Shuma; and
- Kazen Dluwayo.
Anyone with more information can call Cpt Richard Boshomane at 079-894-5501 or the crime stop number 086-001-0111.