South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa targets reforms after election win

President Cyril Ramaphosa led the African National Congress (ANC) to victory in Wednesday's election, but a drop in its share of the vote underlines the challenge he faces restoring confidence in his party.

With opponents in the ANC and an emboldened far-left opposition party, the former union leader turned business tycoon may struggle to deliver on his promises to push through tough reforms.

Africa's oldest liberation movement won 55.5% of the parliamentary vote, according to provisional results from 99.9% of polling districts.

That was its worst parliamentary result since it swept to power at the end of white minority rule but an improvement on its showing in 2016 local elections.

Ramaphosa worked closely with South Africa's first black president Nelson Mandela to end white minority rule in 1994.

He replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma as head of state in February 2018 after winning a bitter contest to become ANC leader and convincing top party officials to instruct Zuma to resign.

Ramaphosa's first full presidential term should start later this month, after nomination by his party's parliamentary caucus and an inauguration ceremony.