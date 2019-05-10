Mid-year exams pass test

The first week of the mid-year examinations for matrics has gone without any glitches.

There are 350,000 registered candidates who are sitting for these exams.

About 127,813 candidates will today sit for mathematics Paper 1, maths literacy and technical maths.

The exams are identical to the November National Senior Certificate examinations.

Department of basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the first week went smoothly without any challenges.

"Due to the national elections the papers that were meant to be written on Wednesday and Thursday had to be shifted to 13 and 14 June. Tomorrow, [they] will start writing difficult papers," Mhlanga said yesterday.