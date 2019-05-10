Controversial IAAF ruling that banned Caster from running hits second African country

The controversial International Association of Athletics Federations' rule which resulted in world champion Caster Semenya being banned from competing in short and middle distance athletics events is having a wider ramification.

Kenya dropped two female sprinters from the team for the IAAF World Relays championship in Japan this week, after blood tests showed high levels of testosterone, Athletics Kenya said Friday.

The decision to leave Kenya’s 100m and 200m champion Maximilla Imali and 400m runner Evangeline Makena off the team comes after South Africa’s Caster Semenya lost a court challenge against plans to force some women to regulate their testosterone levels.

The decision last week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport means that female athletes with elevated testosterone will have to take suppressive treatment if they wish to compete as women in certain events.

“We could not risk travelling with the two athletes after the recent IAAF ruling on the restriction of testosterone levels on female runners took effect on May 8,” Athletics Kenya (AK) director of competitions Paul Mutwii said.