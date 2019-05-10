Fallist activists heading for parliament as first-time MPs

With almost nine out of every 10 votes (88.7%) counted after lunch on Friday it looked as if a few members of the Fallist movement were set to become MPs.

The ANC was leading the race with about 57.29% of the vote, and the EFF trailed in third position with 10.29%, which - according to the TimesLIVE election website - translated into 230 seats for the ANC and 42 for the EFF in parliament.

According to the EFF’s final candidate list, that means EFF Fallists including Naledi Chirwa, Peter Keetse and Vuyani Pambo and ANC Fallist Nompendulo Mkhatshwa were likely to become MPs.

Keetse is the president of the EFF student command and a civil engineering student at the University of Johannesburg.

Keetse was blasé about the prospect of heading to parliament as an MP.

"We knew from the beginning, because we have long diagnosed that nothing must ever be said about us [students] without us."

Keetse joined the EFF at its inception and was elected student president in 2017.