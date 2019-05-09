SA records more than 130 000 spoilt ballots
The number of spoilt votes in this year's elections easily amounts to three seats in the national assembly.
With more than 62% of all voting districts declared last night, the number of spoilt national ballot votes amounted to more than 132 000.
KwaZulu-Natal was leading the pack with almost 24 000 while Gauteng lagged slightly behind with 19 000 followed by Western Cape with 17 000.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the number of spoilt votes was "staggering" but the pattern of spoiling the votes could explain if they were spoilt in protest or no.
"The spoilt votes are interesting but we don't know whether they're deliberate or happened accidentally," he said.
Mathekga said the big ballot paper, with 48 political parties contesting, could have confused other voters.
"The number of spoilt votes we have could be four seats in parliament... that's a staggering number, the IEC should tell us the pattern of spoiling the ballots maybe that could give us a sense of why they're being spoilt," Mathekga said.
With a seat in parliament worth around 40 000 seats, but this was dependent on voter turnout, the number of spoilt votes would have given a political party more voice and representation in the national legislature.
Northern Cape recorded the least number of spoilt votes at 5 881.