'I saw a person in the air,then boom on floor' - shopper describes how a woman died at Eastgate mall

By SowetanLIVE - 09 May 2019 - 17:29
A woman has died at the Eastgate Shopping Mall in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.
A woman died in a terrible fall at the multi-storey Eastgate shopping mall in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, on Thursday. 

Taking to their Twitter feed, mall management said the incident happened shortly before 2pm.

"While ER24 paramedics responded to the scene immediately and attempted to resuscitate the shopper, she unfortunately passed away as a result of her injuries," the mall tweeted.

As police investigations continue, parts of the mall remain closed to the public.

"Eastgate management send their deepest condolences at this time to the family of the deceased. The food court and entrance 5 have been temporarily closed off to the public to allow for the investigation to be completed."

Meanwhile, shoppers took to social media to express their horror at the incident. Some have speculated that it was not an accident.

