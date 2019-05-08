South Africans head to polls tipped to be won by ANC

Support for the ANC has fallen in every election since 2004 with the party winning just 54 percent in 2016 local elections, compared with 62 percent in the last national vote in 2014.

Ramaphosa, 66, took office last year when Zuma was forced to resign as president by the ANC after a nine-year reign dominated by corruption allegations and economic woes.

Most opinion surveys suggest the ANC will secure nearly 60 percent of the vote on Wednesday, thanks to the Ramaphosa effect and a weak and fragmented opposition.

"The ANC will pull another majority. It might be a reduced majority," said political scientist Collette Schulz-Herzenberg from Stellenbosch University.

"It reflects the weakness of the opposition, more than it does reflect the achievements of the ANC," she added.

Weak opposition

The pro-business moderate Ramaphosa is a former anti-apartheid activist and trade union leader who was Mandela's apparent favourite to succeed him as president.

After being outmanoeuvred in that race, Ramaphosa instead became a wealthy entrepreneur before serving as Zuma's vice president.

The ANC has been confronted by deepening public anger over its failure to tackle poverty and inequality in post-apartheid South Africa.

The economy grew just 0.8 percent in 2018 and unemployment hovers at a high of nearly 27 percent, rising over 50 percent among young people.

Corruption, especially in state owned companies became almost endemic under Zuma.

"In a normal country the ANC should be losing the election on the 8th (of May)," said University of Witwatersrand senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi.

Of the 47 opposition parties in the race, only the main opposition centrist Democratic Alliance (DA) and the radical-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are major players.

The DA which hopes to shed its image as a white, middle-class party as its first black leader, Mmusi Maimane, fights in his first general election since he took the helm in 2015, is expected to make marginal gains from the 22 percent it won 2014.

But the radical leftist EFF, founded just six years ago by a former ANC youth leader Julius Malema, is predicted to make major inroads, growing from 6.3 percent to a forecast 11 percent.

The party, which appeals mainly to young voters and the poor, has centred its election campaign on its policy of seizing land from largely white owners to give to poor blacks.