South Africa

More female than male voters and other election trivia

By Suthentira Govender - 07 May 2019 - 14:41
This year's national general election takes place on May 8 with the theme X-se. The Independent Electoral Commission which oversees the polling process says 55% of voters are female and 45% male.
Image: Suthentira Govender

South Africans are set to make their mark on Wednesday when they go to the polls.

The Electoral Commission says while its work may appear to culminate in a single election day, preparations begin several years before the date is formally proclaimed by the president.

Here is the 2019 general election by numbers:

55% - female voters

45% - male voters

200,000  -  the number of temporary election officials recruited and trained to work over the election period

64 million - the total number of ballot papers printed for the 2019 elections

14,936 - the number of candidates standing for election

22,924 - the number of voting districts and voting stations

26,756,649 - the number of registered voters

48 - the number of parties contesting the national election

78 - the number of parties contesting the national and provincial elections

29,347 - the number of South African citizens who successfully applied to vote abroad in these elections

636,108 - the number of South Africans who successfully applied to cast special votes in SA

400 - the number of seats being contested in the National Assembly

430 - the total number of seats being contested in the provincial legislatures

Source: IEC

IEC investigating after ballot boxes found on a Limpopo roadside

The Electoral Commission (IEC) is investigating a video on social media showing ballot boxes lying on the side of the road in Limpopo.
News
1 day ago

IEC staff won't be on strike on election day, Nehawu promises

Electoral Commission (IEC) workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU) will not be downing tools on ...
News
20 hours ago

