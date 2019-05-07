Jobs, jobs, jobs [and education] is all we want - Alexandra voters

As election fever kicked in this week with the casting of special votes on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's general election, the clarion call on government from the hot spot of Alexandra was to create jobs for the youth.

Hilda Nthabane, casting a special vote, said she has been living in Alex in the north of Johannesburg since 1977.

The 65-year-old said she moved to one of the city's oldest townships "out of love".

"I moved to Alexandra through marriage, otherwise I was a Sowetan.

"When I came here in Alexandra, I was surprised to see these type of houses, it was full of imikhukhu (shacks). I came here because I loved my spouse."

She said had voted in all six democratic general elections.

For Nthabane, a lot has changed since voting post 1994 and now.

"The stations were very few and the queues were very long at that time, but now there are more stations that are established. We are now closer to our voting stations."

She said the new government that was being elected into power in #SAElections2019 must shift its focus to creating jobs.

Nthabane said she has three children who are jobless.

She supports her family with the little pension money that she gets monthly.

"If they can create more jobs for our children, I'll be very grateful - if they can support their education and help those who are poor to reach their dreams of attending school and universities ..."