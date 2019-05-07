IFP, ACDP leaders bet on their fitness

What do Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Kenneth Meshoe have in common?

In addition to both men being devoted Christians, they hold the record of being the only faces who have been on the ballot paper since 1994.

Buthelezi and Meshoe have led their parties for 44 and 26 years, respectively.

While Meshoe's party's fortunes have remained consistent throughout the years, the IFP has gone from governing KwaZulu-Natal, to sitting on the opposition benches in that province.

They would both be hoping for an increase in their share of the votes tomorrow.

Both men said in separate interviews this week that theANC had failed to build a free and democratic society.

Buthelezi said the country should have achieved strong economic growth, greater equality, success in the fight against poverty, and far less crime by now.