WATCH | Video shows 'new' hospital beds in disuse at Bara

A video going around on social media shows allegedly brand new hospital beds lying in the sun‚ exposed to the elements outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Johannesburg.

The man filming the video narrates in Afrikaans and asks: “If you have ever wondered where our taxes go? Here is our tax money. [Hospital] beds with which is nothing wrong.”

He adds: “Why do we have to suffer so much to have our wives‚ our children‚ our mothers and our fathers sleep on floors and mattresses in state hospitals? This is absolute bullsh*t.”

He explains he walked past the hospital beds by accident en route to visiting his son in the paediatric ward when he could not find parking within 2km of the hospital.