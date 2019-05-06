Shenanigans at Transnet go under the microscope at Zondo commission

The MNS report revealed how Transnet's CEO Brian Molefe and CFO Anoj Singh introduced Gupta-linked Regiments Capital and Trillian to the state-owned company. It recommended, among other things, that the pair be criminally charged for their role.

Werksmans found that Transnet had squandered billions of rands and broke a host of regulations when it altered the terms of a deal to buy 1,064 new locomotives from a Chinese consortium.

"The extent of the alleged corruption there runs into billions of rands," Pretorius said about the locomotive deal.

The second phase of the inquiry relates to allegations of fraud and corruption in the acquisition of ship-to-shore cranes.

The commission will also focus on allegations surrounding the procurement of IT services and consultancy services as well as what Pretorius described as the "ongoing systematic weakening of the governance structures within Transnet".