Borehole repairs stopped as residents call for slice of pie

Residents from posh suburbs in Polokwane, Limpopo, have not had running water for a year after they stopped a R5m project.

Residents of Serala View and Flora Park claimed they had not been informed about the project and demanded to be appointed as subcontractors.

The contractor, who was appointed on an emergency basis to work on an existing borehole, was kicked out of the area last Monday.

Project steering committee member Kholo Mashangoane told Sowetan they were not going to allow the project to continue without residents being involved.

"We were surprised to see earth-moving equipment on site working. The community is busy putting structures together to work on the project with the contractor.

"The contractor was not introduced to the steering committee and we don't know how many workers will benefit from the project.

"It's unfair for our skilled, unemployed people to see jobs being done by people who are not locals," Mashangoane said.

She said they have already identified job opportunities for five people in the project.

"Some of the work is just general and many people can do that. We are not saying the project must not continue but we want things to be done according to procedure.

"We are tired of carrying water containers outside our gates awaiting water tanks from the municipality," she said.