ATM denies links with Zuma plot

African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyo Zungula has dismissed claims that the party was backed by former president Jacob Zuma as part of a plot to challenge the ANC.

Sowetan's sister publication Sunday Times reported yesterday that an affidavit by the general secretary of the South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ (SACMCC) Buyisile Ngqulwana mentions Zuma as a key player in ATM's formation.

In the affidavit, Ngqulwana alleges the involvement of

Zuma's ally, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, while also detailing consultation sessions held at Zuma's Nkandla home.

The affidavit was apparently drawn in support of an urgent application by the SACMCC to the electoral court to challenge the ATM's registration as a political party and its plan to contest elections.

Zungula dismissed this as part of a history of attempts to destroy the party which was formed last year and frustrate its involvement in the upcoming national elections.