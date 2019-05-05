Mkhwebane slams water minister over deal with heist-accused former ANC staffer

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has made a damning finding against minister Gugile Nkwinti, establishing that he has violated the executive ethics code and the constitution.

In a report yet to be released by her office, Mkhwebane has found that Nkwinti - now water and sanitation minister - abused his position of authority when he was minister of land and rural development when he influenced his department to buy a farm and allocate it to his friend.

The investigation by Mkhwebane's office confirmed a Sunday Times report in 2017 that Nkwinti had introduced a former ANC staff member from Luthuli House, Errol Velile Present, to officials in his department. Eight months later, the department bought a R97m farm in Limpopo and handed it to Present and his business partners.

Present was fired by the ANC last year after he was arrested for alleged involvement in cash-in-transit heists. His trial is still under way.