Court subpoenas DA witnesses in 'racism' case

Thulare instructed the clerk of the court to issue subpoenas to Steenhuisen, DA MP Zak Mbhele and two former staff members to appear before the court next month. Thulare also instructed that the station commissioner of the Cape Town police ensure they submit affidavits in two weeks' time in relation to Nel's complaint.

Nel, who is representing himself in the case, requested the assistance of the court in getting the four men to give evidence. He revealed that the two former staff members – Grant Caswell and Kabelo Mhlohlo - had been reluctant to submit affidavits as corroborating witnesses due to concerns about the consequences doing so might have on their jobs.

"They are currently not employed by the DA but they are employed by DA-led governments, and they are concerned about repercussions of them providing affidavits. They have both made it clear that they would cooperate with the courts," Nel told the court.

Nel wanted the court to call Steenhuisen because "he is the individual to whom I escalated this matter and according to press reports, he says he issued the respondent [Kohler Barnard] with a reprimand".

"It's important to hear the chief whip about the version of events she presented to him at the time. It's important to learn what was she reprimanded for. One can't reprimand a person if they had done nothing wrong,” he said.

Thulare indicated that in the course of inquiring into the matter, he may call other witnesses including Kohler Barnard herself to take the stand.

"Even if you advise Ms Kohler Barnard not to be a witness, nothing precludes me in the process of my inquiry to call her, to want to hear her before I make a determination," Thulare said.