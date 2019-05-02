Traffic officers want same pay as new guys

Eighteen traffic officers have hauled their employer to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for unfair discrimination after it hired new officers and paid them higher salaries.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is accused of appointing about 50 new officers and offering them senior positions at a scale higher than that of those already at the corporation.

Now the 18 officers are demanding the same salaries as the new appointees, claiming they were unfairly denied opportunities to apply for the new posts.

The matter will be heard next week Thursday and Friday in Pretoria.

The employees, in a complaint filed with the CCMA, allege that about 50 people were appointed by the RTMC on June 15 2015 for inspector traffic officer positions on a higher salary scale than that of traffic officers - and that positions that had been advertised were similar to the ones they occupy.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said he was aware of the case but it was untrue that traffic officers at the corporation were overlooked for the positions.