NewzRoom Afrika launches on DStv

Members of the public on Thursday were overjoyed to see NewzRoom Afrika, the first news channel to be directly owned by black Africans from its inception, going live on pay television DStv.

The 24-hour news channel, owned by media personalities Thabile Ngwato and Thokozani Nkosi, was launched yesterday evening. It replaces a news channel that was owned by Mzwanele Manyi and the controversial Gupta family after MultiChoice declined to renew the contract in August.

Newzroom Afrika, which broadcasts on DSTV channel 405, aired its first news bulletin at 5.30pm, with former eNCA anchor Cathy Mohlahlana taking the reins alongside sports anchor Marc Lewis.

Many took to social media to praise the channel for a powerful take off as one of its first bulletins contained an exclusive interview with former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi who has made damning allegations of corruption involving top South African politicians during the Zondo commission's inquiry into state capture and a round-table discussion with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Twitter user @KhomotsoBashele said she was inspired by the new channel.

"Got goosebumps watching this… We are truly the generation that gets to live our ancestors wildest dreams. So inspired," she said.