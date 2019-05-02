Municipal workers rampage through the streets of Durban CBD

Disgruntled municipal workers have once again trashed Durban's CBD.

Workers protesting over salary grades gathered at the Durban City Hall early on Thursday morning, blockading roads and causing a traffic gridlock in the city centre.

The workers - whose protest action brought the city to a standstill on Tuesday - went on the rampage in the vicinity of City Hall, leaving rubbish and waste strewn across streets on Thursday afternoon.

Metro spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said while a few instigators had been causing chaos, law enforcement officials were monitoring the situation closely.