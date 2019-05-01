Gauteng MEC pushes for cut to housing budget in favour of infrastructure development

The Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs and human settlements Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa has called for a shift in the budget for houses.

Moiloa said 30% of the human settlements budget must be shifted to infrastructure.

“I am driving a policy shift going forward to say we should cut the budget of the construction of houses and direct the money to bulk infrastructure services so that we can put the country into a developmental trajectory,” Moiloa said.

Moiloa said he did not need new money from Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni but wants him to agree together with Minister of Human Settlements NomaIndia Mfeketho that they should cut the housing budget by 30% which will be directed to strategic infrastructure.

On Tuesday Moiloa joined by Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Kebby Maphatsoe handed over 100 houses at Palm Ridge Ext 10 and 12. He also turned the sod for the construction of houses for 667 military veterans