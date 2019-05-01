Failing health system in spotlight ahead of vote - report

Six psychiatric patients are tied to their beds in two tiny, dimly lit cubicles in the emergency ward of South Africa's biggest hospital, where the country's dire healthcare crisis is starkly evident.

Some of the group are restrained using just medical bandages, while one screaming female patient is tied to a bed that is itself haphazardly secured to a pillar.

The scenes at the vast Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, in the township of Soweto outside Johannesburg, provoke little visible reaction from hurried staff or from other patients.

Staff say the hospital always has serious mental health cases in its casualty unit waiting for a bed.

According to a doctor who wished to remain anonymous, some are left for three days with little food and water - one sign of chronic lack of resources in South Africa's healthcare system, which has been a political battlefield ahead of the May 8 general election.

"We can't move psychiatric patients on fast enough because it takes a long time for them to get better and the wards are full," said the doctor. "They are the forgotten people."