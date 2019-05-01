The right to freedom of expression is not an untouchable right and is constrained by other constitutional rights‚ which include the right to dignity and to equality.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation made this argument in the Equality Court on Tuesday where it was asking the court to declare that gratuitous displays of the old apartheid-era South African flag constitute hate speech‚ unfair discrimination and harassment based on race.

The Equality Court‚ sitting at the South Gauteng High Court‚ has reserved judgment.

AfriForum opposed the application‚ saying the ban would be an infringement of the right to freedom of expression.

AfriForum's counsel Mark Oppenheimer told the court on Tuesday that the organisation's case was that all displays - whether offensive or not - were protected by the freedom of expression provision in the constitution.

The Federasie van Afrikaanse Kultuurvereniginge (FAK)‚ which was admitted as friend of the court‚ argued that the application should be dismissed.

Iain Currie‚ counsel for FAK‚ said the case was about political expression and it entailed asking the court to declare what could and could not be said.

"That is precisely what the freedom of expression guarantee is intended to prevent‚" Currie said.