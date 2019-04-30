Mashaba focuses on Jozi CBD revival in third state of the city address

Giving the inner-city a facelift was the main focus of City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s third state of the city address this morning.

Addressing guests at the council chambers on Tuesday, Mashaba spoke about housing in the inner city, promising that the city’s skyline would feature a number of construction cranes in the next six months.

“I am immensely proud to stand before you and be able to say that, in 6 months from now, our iconic skyline will feature the cranes of construction.”

“Today, with the support of this Council, 84 properties have been awarded to the private sector, generating R20 billion in investment, creating over 11 000 construction jobs and producing more than 6500 housing units. These spaces will help generate quality low-cost housing for our poorest residents, close to places of work, at a scale and speed that the government simply cannot,” said Mashaba.

In December 2016, Mashaba announced his plans to rejuvenate the inner city. Eighty-four properties were released for redevelopment in July last year and the tender process for these properties closed on February 28.

A total of 171 bids were received. The 84 properties were then consolidated to 35 developments, 24 of which were allocated yesterday.

10 of the companies are black-owned and three of them are owned by women.

The properties will be refurbished and then provide for commercial space at the bottom and mixed residential units on the upper floors.

“Through long-term leases, we have been able to ensure that rentals benefit those most in need of these opportunities, and we are engaging Provincial Human Settlements for further subsidisation”.

“It will also allow us to provide much-needed student accommodation within the inner city as well as support SMMEs that are desperate for space to grow”, said Mashaba.

Mashaba added that the planned construction work would give a much needed boost to the ailing industry.

“The construction sector, which is in decline across our country, is growing in Johannesburg. From these 84 buildings alone, we will create over 11 000 jobs in Johannesburg. Despite these very positive indications, the reality is that a lot more has to be done.”