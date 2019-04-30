Help us find man suspected of trying to rape children, say Cape Town police
Police in the Western Cape have issued the photograph of a man they want in connection with three attempted child rapes.
Spokesperson FC van Wyk said the Muizenberg family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit need help in tracing James Prinsloo.
The suspect was last seen on February 21 in Ocean View, the suburb in which he is suspected of having committed the offences.
"Prinsloo is currently on the run and a warrant of arrest has been issued," said Van Wyk.
"It is alleged that he is originally from Pretoria and it's possible that he could have fled back to Pretoria."
Van Wyk said any information about Prinsloo would be treated as highly confidential.
"Anyone who knows [his] whereabouts is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Det Sgt James Isaac Smith, on 021-784-2736 or 082-701-0193, alternatively Crime Stop at 086-00 10111," he said.