Youth shun vote 25 years after SA's first free election

About 6-million young South Africans are not registered to vote in the May 8 election - a large swathe of the generation who grew up after the end of apartheid in 1994.

Of those between the ages of 18 and 30, more than half are missing from the electoral roll 25 years since Nelson Mandela came to power in the first multi-racial elections.

Ahead of polling day, two "born frees" - those born after the end of apartheid - spoke to AFP about why they won't be voting.

Kgatlego More, the doubter

Aged 22, More is a business student who lives in a residential suburb of Johannesburg with his mother, a fervent supporter of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

"A year ago, I would have told you I'm very supportive of the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters, a radical left party)," he said. "They are the voice, the opinion of the youth, because the youth is enraged, the youth is angry - the EFF is representative of all that.

"The other political parties are too politically correct ... and the EFF does not really care about that. That is appealing.

"But I question their intentions because, on one hand, they do voice our opinions, but at the same time they drive fancy cars, they are always at these fancy celebrations. I don't know where I stand with that.