Go home please, church tells priest

Congregants at Christ the King Anglican Church in Tembisa locked the church's main entrance yesterday demanding that their priest vacate his position.

When Father Mpho Masekela arrived at the church for the service early yesterday he was greeted by posters placed on the fence calling for him to step down.

When Sowetan visited the church yesterday, cars were parked outside the church and children were running around the premises.

Posters were placed on the church's fence read: "From 2003 to 2019, it is enough". Other posters read "go home please".

The angry congregants stood outside in their traditional black and white uniform. Some were tired and simply laid down on the grass.

"We have a problem with Father. He has been here for too long.

"He arrived in 2003. He was supposed to leave us after five years. That is what happens to all priests. Now, he has become very arrogant even when he preaches.

"He talks to us as if we are little children. We have endured a lot under his arrogance," said one of the congregants.