A way out of drug addiction

For Tshepo Seema, overcoming the addiction to drugs was a decision he needed to make to save his life.

Seema was one of dozens of substance abusers and recovering addicts who converged on Naledi to take part in a soccer tournament hosted by Great Poroza organisation on Saturday.

The organisation aims to help users overcome their addiction while also integrating them back into society.

"I had a good life. I studied information technology and had a good job that paid well," Seema said on Saturday.

But the 32-year-old fell into the clutches of nyaope abuse that destroyed his life. "I had a lot of problems that I was dealing with but did not want anyone to know about. I bottled things up and found solace in using substances until I was kicked out of my home by my family because I stole anything of value to feed my habit," Seema said.