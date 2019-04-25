SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time

The case of 23-year-old student Fayrooz Saleh - who was caught with US dollars worth over R9m, which she failed to declare at the OR Tambo International Airport - was concluded in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court last week.

In a written plea agreement, the student, who was arrested on September 11 2018 on her way to Hong Kong, shed light on where she had obtained the cash.

“The accused had travelled to Hong Kong after a long-time friend of hers, Mr Faisal Jamal, had asked that she should assist him to purchase goods,” the plea agreement read.

The goods she was to buy were listed as "PlayStations, game consoles, iPhones, laptops, iPads, notebooks, desktops, cellphones, jewellery, clothes and accessories".