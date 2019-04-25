Herman Mashaba 'has conflict of interest in property evaluations'

The Good party has asked for Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to be investigated in connection with a potential conflict of interest arising from property valuations in the city.

The party said it had sent a letter to the city of Johannesburg's integrity commissioner, Daniel Rampai, on Wednesday requesting an investigation.

Good secretary-general Brett Herron said the party was approached by a whistle-blower with information about the alleged undervaluing of commercial properties by the city.

"Good is concerned that while ordinary, middle and low-income homeowners are being asked to pay rates pegged against the real value of their homes, commercial property owners get discounts," Herron said in the letter.

He said this would effectively mean that the poor in Johannesburg were subsidising rich commercial property owners and that the city was losing significant revenue.