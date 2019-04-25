Seventy people were injured when the Intercape bus they were travelling in crashed and rolled on to its side near Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the crash occurred on the Chatterton on-ramp to the N3‚ resulting in a major backlog of traffic.

"The bus was on the on-ramp‚ on the north-bound carriageway when it overturned‚ coming to rest on its side."

McKenzie said paramedics treated 70 people‚ most of whom suffered minor injuries.