Man gunned down while walking home

The family of a 41-year-old Soweto man who died after he was struck by a "stray" bullet, want his alleged killer to be sent to jail for many years.

Cecil Linda Mofolo was shot in the chest in Orlando West while walking home from a shop at the weekend.

The shooter had apparently discharged a firearm in public.

Cecil's aunt, Elizabeth Mofolo, was emotional when she spoke to Sowetan yesterday.

"Why was this guy firing shots randomly? Why did he discharge his gun in public? We understand he was drunk when he took out his gun, but he didn't even know Linda; they didn't get into an argument," Mofolo said.

"We want him to be given a lengthy sentence. We want justice because this was a senseless killing for our child."

His alleged shooter, Bongani Ngwenya, appeared briefly in a packed Orlando magistrate's court yesterday.

He was charged with murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and discharging a firearm in public. His matter was postponed to tomorrow for bail application.

Mofolo described Cecil as a friendly person who avoided conflicts at all costs.

She said he was a father of an eight-year-old girl.

"He was self-employed and tried hard to provide for his daughter. This guy has now left her without a father because he wasn't thinking before he acted," she said.

A witness, who was part of the group that was putting up election posters in Orlando West on Saturday, told Sowetan the group had decided to stop at a local tavern to have a few drinks after their day of labour.

"We were at the pub already when the incident happened. Bongani went to his car but we didn't know what he was going to do. Everyone was in a happy mood because it was a long weekend.

"He pulled out his gun and started firing. Most of us weren't alarmed because we are used to this," said the witness who asked not to be named.

"Bongani was slightly intoxicated so I don't think he was in control of what he was doing. He fired several shots and before we knew it, we saw Linda lying on the ground and he was bleeding on his back," he said.

The community member said the deceased was not a part of their group, but he was known to them because they lived in the same area.

He said the group then attempted to resuscitate the deceased but failed. "We called the ambulance but he was gone before it arrived."