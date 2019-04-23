Taxi hitman filled cops with fear

The two police officers who rearrested a dangerous criminal four months after he escaped from the clutches of justice spent sleepless nights fearing for their safety while tracking him down.

Sergeants Mandla Masondo and Sibongiseni Dlamini from Gauteng's taxi violence unit yesterday told Sowetan about the difficult task of tracing taxi hitman Nkosingiphile Thwala.

"While following up on information about his whereabouts he saw us and hid in a scrapyard. He called me later that night and told me that he saw us looking for him. That's when I started having sleepless nights because it meant he could easily find one of us and kill us if he wished to," Dlamini said.

Thwala was handed a life term in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on April 9 after he and his co-accused Sibonelo Shawe shot and killed a queue marshal in Jeppestown in August 2017. Thwala was also found guilty of shooting and killing a taxi driver in August 2017 and was handed a life term on the same day for that murder.

Thwala, along with Mongezi Mcunukelwa, escaped from the court in December. Mcunukelwa was rearrested 10 days after escaping, while Thwala sent police on a wild goose chase for four months while hopping between various hostels in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.