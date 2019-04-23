Court waits on DNA test results in wedding rape case involving three young girls

The Itsoseng magistrate's court has postponed the case of a North West man accused of raping three children in December, while the state waits for DNA test results.

Clement Letsholo, 53, allegedly lured the girls, aged between six and nine, to his house and raped them.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The alleged crime happened when the girls' parents were attending a wedding ceremony next door.

Called to the stand, investigating officer Itumeleng Lechoo told the court that he was waiting for the DNA test results before the case could be transferred to the regional court.

“The DNA has since been sent to be analysed. We need to firstly check if they positively link him to all three counts of rape," he said.

The court gallery was packed to capacity with community members who came to show support to the girls' parents.