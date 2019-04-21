Cyril Ramaphosa vows to act against lazy public servants

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to come down hard on government officials who are failing to provide services to communities.

Ramaphosa was addressing the community of Ekuvukeni outside Ladysmith in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday.

The community has been rocked by service delivery challenges including lack of water, broken sewerage pipes causing human waste to stream down the streets and no adequate housing. The community protested, blocked roads, burnt infrastructure and prevented children from attending school for about a month.

Ramaphosa asked the community to give the ANC government a chance to fix what's broken.

"You are justified in your grievances, however I ask that we open roads so that children can go to school, " Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said he would make it his personal mission to ensure the provision of water in the area. "I will put a torch from Pretoria to see to it that these problems are being fixed.