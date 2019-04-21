Anger at poor public services 25 years into South Africa democracy

It was in Kliptown in 1955 that about 3,000 anti-apartheid activists adopted the Freedom Charter, a pinnacle document which became the cornerstone of the ANC’s stated policies and the foundation of South Africa’s much-admired constitution. The monument erected on a civic square of the 116-year-old township attracts thousands of tourists each year. But for local residents, the grandeur of the tower and its 10 surrounding pillars belies their suffering. According to the 2019 Socio-Economic Survey published by the Centre for Risk Analysis, a policy research institute, the number of regular houses in South Africa has increased by a quarter since 1996.

The number of people with access to electricity went up by 61%, and access to flushing toilets rose 30%. However, official statistics from 2017 show that 13.6% of South Africans were still living in informal settlements, more than a third had no access to flush or chemical toilets, and more than half had no piped water where they live.

The official unemployment rate — which does not count people who have given up looking for a job — is 27%. “Where are the free houses? Our kids are staying in shacks,” said Hlatshwayo, letting out a deep sigh.

“A shack (is) for chickens to stay in.” She walks down a muddy street sporting a row of plastic, green, portable toilet cabins, and lovingly waves at a teenage girl stepping out of one. “Imagine if you have a runny stomach at night, can you come out several times to such a toilet, in the dark?” Hlatshwayo asked.

Community leader, Bob Nameng, 49, runs a centre in Kliptown that aims to help unemployed and disillusioned young people. “I’m very bitter inside,” he told AFP from the patio of his house, which features colourful portraits he painted of some of the country’s anti-apartheid struggle heroes, including Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“ANC has been in power for many years, we were all ANC... but right now I don’t want to hear anything about ANC. ANC has never done anything for me,” he said. Nameng’s home attracts many people with seemingly nowhere else to go. Josiah “Fire” Nkosi, 69, whiles away the afternoon on its veranda, puffing away on a cigarette and reminiscing. “Apartheid was better because there were plenty of jobs,” he said. “But now there are no jobs, our children are not working.”