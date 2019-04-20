Man to appear in court for allegedly raping 2-year-old girl

A 36-year-old man will appear in the Butterwortth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for the alleged rape of a two-year-old girl, Eastern Cape police said.

The suspect was arrested in the town on Thursday.

"It is alleged that police received information that the suspect raped the victim on Wednesday, at about 5.30pm, inside a container where the suspect was selling his stuff along the corner of Bell and Grubb Streets, Butterworth," police said.