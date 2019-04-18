Unemployment takes heavy toll on South Africa's young

A large portrait of a bright-eyed young woman draped in a black graduation robe looms over a spotless, tiled lounge in Protea Glen, a suburb of Johannesburg's Soweto township.

It is a constant and gnawing reminder of potential that has gone unrealised for 10 years.

"It's like you go to school, you go to school... and then once you are qualified you sit with a whole stack of certificates that you can't actually use," 36-year-old Kgomotso Sebabi said.

Armed with qualifications in wealth management, she migrated in 2008 from the small, central city of Kimberley to South Africa's financial hub, Johannesburg, in pursuit of opportunities.

To date, the holder of two bachelor's degrees has failed to find a job in her field.

She has since acquired three more post-graduate certificates in a bid to enhance her chances, but all she has managed to secure is a part-time job at a call centre.

"Initially I wanted to see myself grow within the financial sector, maybe become a manager... a finance chief executive or something. But it didn't go as planned," she told AFP.