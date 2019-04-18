Relax, it will take more than hot cross buns to land you behind bars: RTMC

“The public should be aware that the device used is a screening instrument and the first results obtained from it have to be validated through further tests before an arrest can be made,” Zwane said.

“The purpose of alcohol testing devices is to determine the driver’s blood alcohol concentration in the body specimen. The video shows mouth alcohol concentration, which is not sufficient evidence to charge a motorist for drunken driving,” he added.

This means that while the breathalyser may have shown that the officer had some alcoholic substance in his mouth, a blood test may show otherwise.

Unfortunately, if a breathalyser taken at a road block shows something similar, it may earn you a trip to the police station to prove your innocence.

“It is standard practice that an alleged drunken driver, after blowing into the screener which the video shows and registering a reading over the limit, will then be taken to an evidentiary breath alcohol tester (EBAT), which has equipment that is calibrated by the National Metrology Institute of South Africa (NMISA), for accuracy. This result is the only one to determine whether to effect an arrest or not,” said Zwane.