Nigerian accused of human trafficking, sex slavery lived in SA without permit for 19 years

A Nigerian accused of trafficking a woman into sex slavery has been living in SA without a permit since 2006, the Cape Town magistrate's court was told.

Ndubuisi Okafor, 34, said his 2006 application for an asylum seeker's permit was declined. He applied again in 2013, he said, but had not had a response from the home affairs department.

But the prosecution said the second application had been declined as well because Okafor had been unable to prove he was cohabiting with his SA girlfriend.

The Nigerian and a South African, Molapo Lebogang, 34, are accused of transporting a woman from Johannesburg to Cape Town to sell her into the sex trade. They have pleaded not guilty to human trafficking and other charges.