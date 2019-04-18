South Africa

If the 2019 elections were based on Twitter followers, this is who would win

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 18 April 2019 - 11:33
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has more than two million followers on Twitter.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

EFF leader Julius Malema, ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula, DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Western Cape premier Helen Zille are the most followed political leaders on Twitter, collectively amassing a following of more than  six million people.

If the 2019 general elections were to be held exclusively on Twitter, these parties or individuals would most likely take over as South Africa's new president or government:

Julius Malema - 2.38 million followers

Fikile Mbalula - 1.66 million followers

Helen Zille - 1.37 million followers

Mmusi Maimane- 1.11 million followers

Maimane and Zille collectively have a following of 2.48 million people. Depending on the rules of the Twitter election, the two could combine their following, which would give Malema some tough competition. 

If the rules, however, did not allow for coalitions, then Malema would most likely take the election, while Mbalula, Zille and Maimane would likely tie.

