A state-owned firearm confiscated for "safe-keeping" from a police official embroiled in a domestic dispute in the Northern Cape ended up in the hands of a "gang" in Cape Town.

The tale of how the firearm made its way from the hands of law-enforcers to the underworld emerged when a police constable appeared in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Constable Kadri Cohen‚ 24‚ was charged with theft and defeating the ends of justice.

“Cohen’s arrest follows allegations of his involvement in the theft of [a] state firearm in 2016 at Nababeep police station‚” said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

“Between August and November 2016‚ he allegedly connived with a local gang and sold them a firearm‚ which was disposed of at the police station for safekeeping. The firearm was removed from another police official‚ who was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute.”