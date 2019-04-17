WATCH | Wife 'klaps' husband and 'mistress' in Cape Town: eyewitness

Hell has no fury like a woman scorned, a "husband and his mistress" discovered when they were accosted in a scene reminiscent of the television series Cheaters that played out in Cape Town.

This is according to eyewitness Uzair Achmat, who recorded the incident.

Achmat said he was standing at a friend's shop in Athlone on Monday when it happened.

"We were chilling, smoking cigarettes when we saw this commotion starting, but we didn't really know what it was.

"We decided to go outside to see what it was all about. When we eventually figured it out, we found out that the wife actually caught the husband cheating," Achmat told SowetanLIVE.

According to Achmat, the man was purportedly with his "mistress" in a car.

"The fight escalated and she took various things out the car and threw them into the road. He just got out, picked it up, went back to the car and he just disappeared."