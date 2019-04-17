WATCH | Wife 'klaps' husband and 'mistress' in Cape Town: eyewitness
Hell has no fury like a woman scorned, a "husband and his mistress" discovered when they were accosted in a scene reminiscent of the television series Cheaters that played out in Cape Town.
This is according to eyewitness Uzair Achmat, who recorded the incident.
Achmat said he was standing at a friend's shop in Athlone on Monday when it happened.
"We were chilling, smoking cigarettes when we saw this commotion starting, but we didn't really know what it was.
"We decided to go outside to see what it was all about. When we eventually figured it out, we found out that the wife actually caught the husband cheating," Achmat told SowetanLIVE.
According to Achmat, the man was purportedly with his "mistress" in a car.
"The fight escalated and she took various things out the car and threw them into the road. He just got out, picked it up, went back to the car and he just disappeared."
Achmat said the woman's son arrived on the scene later.
"The lady went into the car and started beating the other lady he was caught with.
"While she was hitting the lady, the son also started beating her [the alleged mistress] through an open window" from the other side of the car.
"My video wasn't that on point, because I was a bit scared they would throw their violence at me," Achmat said.
He said the woman made it "aware" to people in the vicinity that they were husband and wife.
In the video, the "mistress" is seen shouting and crying hysterically.
A person in the background is heard shouting: "Mo**r her" (beat her up).
The woman gets out of the car. The wife lunges towards her in an attempt to hit her over the head with what looks like a brick.
A few seconds later a man is seen smashing the windscreen of the car.
The wife has another go and starts shoving the husband through the window of the driver's seat.
Using "choice language", she accuses him of cheating.
"Everyone was just watching. When the lady picked up the brick, the car guards eventually tried pulling her away. The people told the son that he should not hit a female, but he just went on busting the car with bricks while the lady was in the car," Achmat said.
Achmat said the police did not arrive on the scene.
By Wednesday, Achmat's post had received more than 5,500 shares and 1,300 comments.
"Women who cheat have no respect for the next. They don't care about the kids, nothing. But then again you can't only blame them, but the men too," a comment read.
A second comment read: "A total shame ... No one helped, what a disgrace."
"What was wrong with that man, he could have driven away," the comment thread read.
Western Cape police would not comment and said no case had been reported.