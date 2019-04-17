'I felt like I had been ambushed,' says Booysen about heated meeting with 'fraudster'

Former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen described how he felt "ambushed" at a heated meeting at the office of then police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni - where controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday was present.

Panday, at the time, was the prime suspect in Booysen's investigation into fraud and corruption within the police's provincial supply chain management department.

"I felt like I had been ambushed," Booysen said.

He was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

Present in Ngobeni's office for the meeting, which Booysen said took place in June 2010, was Panday, his attorney Tashya Giyapersad, and advocate Muzi Mkhize.

"I felt very uncomfortable because I had now realised that Panday was one of the main subjects of this investigation that we were busy with. It was almost as if he chaired the meeting. I was basically peppered with questions from Panday and Giyapersad," Booysen said.