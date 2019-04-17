High-ranking cop shot in his driveway: what we know

A Mpumalanga police officer was shot and killed in his driveway in Emalahleni on Tuesday evening. Here is what we know so far:



What happened

TimesLIVE reported that Lt-Col Fana Simon Maseko was approached by two armed men who shot at his vehicle outside of his home in Ackerville, Emalahleni (Witbank).

Motive unknown



Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown. None of Maseko's possessions were taken during the incident.



Manhunt



TimesLIVE reported that national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sithole said the police are executing a 72-hour activation plan in search for those responsible for the murder.



Activation plan



The plan includes the crime intelligence unit, forensic experts and the Hawks. It will be supported by a specialised tactical team and the National Intervention Unit.