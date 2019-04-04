Student lays into dean at graduation

A University of Johannesburg graduate who has accused the institution of racial discrimination wants to pursue the courts after he was barred from applying for his postgraduate studies.

Tshepo Goba, 24, caused disruptions during his graduation ceremony on Tuesday when he went on a tirade, accusing executive dean of the humanities faculty Professor Alex Broadbent of racism.

Goba said he had been fighting to get his academic transcripts since November but the university had refused to release them. He said Broadbent had pushed for his suspension last year by influencing management to charge him [Goba] with racism and suspend him.

Goba said Broadbent was one of the members of management who victimised black students for demanding transformation at the university.

"The immediate thing is to go to the high court because they don't want me to register for my postgraduate studies. I will have to raise the funds for court," he said.

Goba said he was moved to speak out because he believed the ceremony was pointless if people ascend to the stage without having access to their certificates.